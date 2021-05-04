26m ago
David, Viens named Canada Soccer players of the month
Jonathan David and Evelyne Viens have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for April. David, a 21-year-old forward from Ottawa, scored the winning goal in a 1-0 victory for Ligue 1 leaders Lille over defending champion Paris Saint-Germain. Viens, a 24-year-old forward from L'Ancienne-Lorette, Que., recorded her first two international goals in back-to-back Canada wins before bringing her scoring touch to the National Women’s Soccer League.
The Canadian Press
David, who missed three games with a torn ankle ligament injury suffered in the PSG win, also scored in a subsequent 3-2 comeback win at Olympique Lyonnais.
His April 25 goal was his 11th of the Ligue 1 season, tying a record for a Canadian goal-scorer in a top-five men’s European league (Tomasz Radzinski scored 11 for Everton in the 2002-03 English Premier League season).
Viens scored in a 3-0 win over Wales on April 9 and in a 2-0 victory over England four days later. After joining NJ/NY Gotham FC, she kicked off the NWSL season by scoring the added-time winner in a 4:3 Challenge Cup victory over the North Carolina Courage.
Viens rejoined NJ/NY Gotham FC, previously known as Sky Blue FC, after scoring 11 goals in 14 matches on loan with Paris FC in France.
Canada Soccer Players of the Month
April 2021 — Jonathan David an Evelyne Viens.
March 2021 — Cyle Larin and Jessie Fleming.
February 2021 — Alphonso Davies and Shelina Zadorsky.
January 2021 — Cyle Larin and Ashley Lawrence.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021.