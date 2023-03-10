Jonathan David scored his 17th Ligue 1 goal of the season on Friday as Lille took on Lyon, taking the Brooklyn-born Ottawa native into some rarefied air.

The goal is the 23-year-old Canada forward's 51st across all competitions for the club, taking him to second all-time in LOSC history, passing Belgium forward Eden Hazard.

The 46th-minute goal made it 1-0 for LOSC.

Hazard's 50 goals came in 194 appearances. David's goal on Friday came in his 125th.

The goal makes David LOSC's leading goal scorer in the 21st Century and it also takes him to one behind Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé for the Ligue 1 lead.

David only trails former France forward Pierre Pleimelding, who scored 61 goals for Lille from 1977 to 1981.