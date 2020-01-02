NEW YORK — Florida left-wing Jonathan Huberdeau, Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry and New York Rangers right-wing Artemi Panarin are the NHL's three stars of December.

Huberdeau tied for the most points in December with 22 (six goals, 16 assists) over 13 games. Huberdeau had points in 10 of the Panthers' 13 games last month, including back-to-back four-point contests and three four-point outings overall.

Jarry tied the league lead with eight wins and led with three shutouts and a 1.54 goals-against average across nine appearances in December to help the Penguins post the league's best record of the month (10-2-0, 20 points).

Panarin tied Huberdeau with 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) over 14 games. His month included three consecutive three-point games and his third career hat trick.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2020.