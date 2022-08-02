MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy says he is retiring, more than a year after playing his last major league game.

The Milwaukee Brewers said Tuesday that Lucroy will be inducted into the team’s wall of honor on Saturday. Lucroy played for the Brewers from 2010-16 and was an All-Star in 2014 and 2016.

Lucroy, 36, hasn't played in the majors since appearing in seven games last season for Washington and Atlanta. His final game was for the Braves at Miami on July 10 last year and he became a free agent on July 22 when he refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett.

“I am really blessed and fortunate to play the game as long as I did,” Lucroy said in a tweet. “The Brewers were the biggest part of that for me. I’m grateful for the fans and everyone who supported me along the way.”

Lucroy played 1,210 regular-season games with the Brewers, Texas Rangers (2016-17), Colorado Rockies (2017), Oakland Athletics (2018), Los Angeles Angels (2019), Chicago Cubs (2019), Boston Red Sox (2020), Nationals (2021) and Braves (2021).

He hit .274 with a .335 on-base percentage, 108 homers and 548 RBIs.

Lucroy finished fourth in the MVP balloting in 2014, when he batted .301 with a .373 on-base percentage, 13 homers and 69 RBIs for the Brewers. He led the majors that year with 53 doubles, which remain the highest single-season total by a catcher in major-league history.

Lucroy ranks second in Brewers franchise history in games caught with 725. He leads all Brewers catchers in franchise history in hits (752), batting average (.288), doubles (143), homers (77), RBIs (358) and runs (326).

