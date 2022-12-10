LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Friday night.

After the Flyers controlled much of the action in their offensive zone for the first three minutes of the extra period, Marchessault stole the puck, raced in on a breakaway and beat goalie Carter Hart.

Vegas hadn’t won at home against the Flyers since Jan. 2, 2020.

Adin Hill made 27 saves, including Philadelphia's lone shot on goal in overtime. William Carrier scored in the first period for Vegas.

Scott Laughton scored early in the second for the Flyers, and Hart finished with 32 saves.

The Western Conference-leading Golden Knights improved to 20-8-1, bouncing back from Wednesday night’s 5-1 home loss to the Rangers.

The Flyers, meanwhile, dropped to 2-10-4 since their 7-3-2 start to the season.

Carrier continued a breakout season when he chipped home Shea Theodore’s rebound over Hart’s shoulder from the doorstep. It was Carrier’s ninth goal, equaling his career high.

Philadelphia has allowed its opponent to score first in 21 of 28 games this season.

Hill gave the Flyers a gift when he misplayed a loose puck behind the net and sent it right to Laughton, who fired it in off the netminder as he scrambled back to the crease.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Visit the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

Golden Knights: Host the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

