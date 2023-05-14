Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights are one period away from advancing to a third Western Conference Final in their short six year franchise history.

Marchessault scored a natural hat trick in the second period as Vegas is holding onto a 4-2 lead over the Edmonton Oilers after 40 minutes in Game 6 of their second-round series from Rogers Place in Alberta.

The 32-year-old tied the game at the 4:26 mark of the second period before giving the Golden Knights their second lead of the contest at 7:44, his fourth of the postseason.

Marchessault added his fifth of the playoffs and completed the natural hat trick at the 18:36 mark.

Edmonton, who need a win to force a Game 7 on Tuesday in Las Vegas, held a 2-1 advantage following a wild opening period on home ice.

Las Vegas forward Reilly Smith silenced the Edmonton crowd just 24 seconds into the game by beating goalie Stuart Skinner for his second of the playoffs.

The lead lasted all of 31 seconds as Oilers superstar Connor McDavid netted his eighth of the postseason before Warren Foegele gave Edmonton the 2-1 lead 1:48 later.

Skinner has stopped just 13 of 17 shots while Vegas goalie Adin Hill has stopped 25 of 27 shots.

Both teams have four minutes of penalties in the books.