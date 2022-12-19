Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain and is considered highly unlikely to play again this season, tweets the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Taylor, who is still consulting with doctors on his status for the rest of the season, suffered the injury in Saturday's historic 39-36 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Taylor injured his ankle on the opening drive of the game after he caught a screen pass for 13 yards. That was his only offensive touch for the Colts.

The Wisconsin product missed three games earlier this season with an injury to the same ankle.

The 23-year-old led the league in rushing last season and has 861 yards with four touchdowns in 11 games this season.

The Colts (4-9-1) will be back in action when they host the Los Angeles Chargers next week on Monday Night Football.