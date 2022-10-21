2h ago
Report: Colts RBs Taylor (ankle), Hines (concussion) to play vs. Commanders
Indianapolis Colts running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines will play Sunday against the Washington Commanders, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines (concussion) both have no game status. They will play.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2022
Taylor, 23, has missed the Colts' last two games with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. The Salem, N.J., native did not play in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos or in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
A product of the University of Wisconsin, Taylor sat atop the league in 2021, rushing for a career best 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns. He earned his first Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro nominations.
Through four games this season, Taylor has rushed 81 times for 328 yards.
The 25-year-old Hines left the Colts' game against the Broncos early after exhibiting gross motor instability following a hit to the head. Hines did not return and was ruled out with a concussion.
A native of Garner, N.C., Hines has carried the ball nine times for 14 yards and added another 118 through the air in 18 receptions.