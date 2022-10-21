Indianapolis Colts running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines will play Sunday against the Washington Commanders, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines (concussion) both have no game status. They will play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2022

Taylor, 23, has missed the Colts' last two games with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. The Salem, N.J., native did not play in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos or in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A product of the University of Wisconsin, Taylor sat atop the league in 2021, rushing for a career best 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns. He earned his first Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro nominations.

Through four games this season, Taylor has rushed 81 times for 328 yards.

The 25-year-old Hines left the Colts' game against the Broncos early after exhibiting gross motor instability following a hit to the head. Hines did not return and was ruled out with a concussion.

A native of Garner, N.C., Hines has carried the ball nine times for 14 yards and added another 118 through the air in 18 receptions.