Thursday night's season finale against the Philadelphia Flyers will be Jonathan Toews' last game as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, general manager Kyle Davidson announced in a release.

Davidson said the franchise would not be re-signing the 34-year-old pending free agent this summer.

"I've had a number of conversations with Jonathan throughout the season about his future with the Blackhawks, and recently, we had the difficult conversation that we won't be re-signing him this off-season," Davidson said. "Tonight will be his final game as a Blackhawk, and it was very important to us to be able to provide the proper send off for Jonathan and our fans. He has done so much for this organization, and no matter where he plays next, we're exited our fans get the chance to show Jonathan exactly how much he means to them."

Tonight will be Jonathan Toews’ last game as a Blackhawk❤️ pic.twitter.com/di4fTbr3g6 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 13, 2023

Toews has spent his entire 15-year career in Chicago after the Blackhawks selected him third overall in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft. He is finishing off the final season of an eight-year, $84 million contract signed ahead of the 2015-16 season.

The Winnipeg native has scored 14 goals and 16 assists over 52 games in 2022-23, missing a good portion of the season dealing with symptoms of long COVID and chronic immune response syndrome. Toews did not play the entire 2020-2021 season due to chronic immune response syndrome.

Over 1,066 career games, Toews has 371 goals and 511 assists. He has recorded 45 goals and 74 assists over 137 career playoff games, leading the 'Hawks to three Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Toews, who has captained the Blackhawks since his sophomore season in 2008-09, won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2010.