UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Mitch Jones and Keegan Bal each recorded a hat trick and added a pair of helpers as the Vancouver Warriors defeated the New England Black Wolves 10-6 on Saturday in the National Lacrosse League.

Sam Clare also had a five-point outing for the Warriors with a goal and four assists. Riley Loewen, with two, and James Rahe were the other goal scorers for Vancouver (3-4), which won its second consecutive game.

Joe Resetarits, with a hat trick, Joe Nardella, Andrew Kew and Reilly O'Connor replied for the Black Wolves (4-2).

Eric Penney stopped 44-of-50 shots in victory.

New England netminder Doug Jamieson made 37 saves.

The Warriors scored on 1-of-5 power plays, while the Black Wolves failed to score on their lone opportunity with the man advantage.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2020.