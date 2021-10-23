Jones, Einarson win early games to reach playoff round at the Masters

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Canada's Jennifer Jones and Kerri Einarson earned victories Saturday morning to reach the playoff round at the Masters curling competition.

Jones, a Winnipeg native, scored a deuce in the eighth end for a 6-5 victory over Sweden's Isabella Wrana at the Sixteen Mile Sports Centre.

Einarson, from Gimli, Man., also moved on to the quarterfinals with a 6-5 win over Edmonton's Kelsey Rocque.

Russia's Alina Kovaleva defeated Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 7-3 in the other early game.

Three more draws were scheduled for later Saturday.

The finals were on tap Sunday at the Grand Slam season opener.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2021.