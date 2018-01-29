Jones, Einarson both win to remain unbeaten at Scotties

PENTICTON, B.C. — Manitoba's Jennifer Jones remains unbeaten at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The five-time champion registered deuces in the first, second, fourth and sixth ends before adding three more in the ninth for an 11-5 victory over Nova Scotia's Mary-Anne Arsenault (1-2) in the sixth draw.

That improved Manitoba's record to 3-0 in Pool A.

Kerri Einarson's wildcard entry also improved to 3-0 in Pool A with an 8-4 win over Saskatchewan's Sherry Anderson (1-2).

In other action, Northern Ontario's Tracy Fleury (1-2) earned an 8-5 win over Yukon's Chelsea Duncan (0-3) while New Brunswick's Sylvie Robichaud (2-1) scored one in the 11th for an 8-7 victory over Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories (1-2).