When he returns to the octagon, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones says he won’t just have his sights set on fighters in his own weight class – he’s also looking at potential matchups with heavyweights in both the UFC and the boxing world.

Jones, 31, will be eligible to return to the octagon on Oct. 28 following an arbitrator’s ruling that he serve a 15-month suspension (retroactive to July 2017) after he was flagged for a banned substance stemming from a United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug test last year.

UFC president Dana White said recently that despite Jones’s eligibility to fight this year, he expects that Jones will fight in early 2019.

In a wide-ranging interview with RT Sport, Jones shed some light on many subjects now that he has a timetable for his return.

“Right now my mindset is more about making money,” said Jones. “I watched Conor McGregor fight Floyd Mayweather, and it was high risk, high reward.”

Jones is hoping to take part in fights that will be big box office draws and he’s open to outside-the-box ideas.

“There’s a saying, ‘scared money don’t make money.’ I gotta be brave when I get back in the game, and start challenging guys that I could possibly lose to, because that’s what people want to see,” said Jones. "They want to see Jones versus Velasquez, they want to see Jones versus Ngannou. That’s what people want to see, and that’s where my mindset is. Jones versus Anthony Joshua, or Deontay Wilder – that’s what people want to see.”

White said last week that he expects Jones to return to fight in the light heavyweight division and while Jones acknowledges that’s his likely path, he also has his sights set on bigger things.

The more likely opponent for Jones in his first fight back is former adversary Alexander Gustafsson, who Jones beat via unanimous decision at UFC 165 in Toronto, a matchup that recently marked its five-year anniversary.

“Alexander Gustafsson is a possible first fight back. I’d love to fight him again and take him seriously this time. The first time I fought him, I wasn’t living life the way a champion should be living life,” said Jones. “I didn’t train very hard for that fight. I’m not making excuses, but this is just the truth. I could have given it a lot more effort. I got fatigued after the first two rounds, which is something that never normally happens in my fights, so I feel like the next time I fight him, I will finish him.”

Another light heavyweight or even heavyweight adversary for Jones could be Daniel Cormier, who holds the championship in both divisions and who Jones has defeated twice previously, although his most recent win over Cormier was overturned as a result of his failed drug test.

“Cormier is the heavyweight and light heavyweight champion, that fight could happen, there’s a couple of different scenarios that could happen,” White told TSN last week following the UFC 229 press conference in New York.

White’s relationship with Jones has been rocky in recent years and it has been quite some time since White has acknowledged having spoken with Jones either in person or on the phone. That is a relationship that Jones is hoping to repair.

“We don’t really talk much, but I’m looking to change my relationship with Dana. I really want to be close to him, and have that relationship where we hang out, we do things together, we talk on the phone, I think I wrote him recently on his son’s birthday… so I want to take steps to develop a stronger relationship with the UFC,” Jones said.