Chris Jones and the Saskatchewan Roughriders are close to reaching an agreement on a contract extension that will see Jones remain as the team’s general manager and head coach, confirms TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor. The Roughriders will extend Jones' deal for one year, through the 2020 season, Naylor added.

Jones’ looming extension comes on the heels of a recent report from NFL insider Jason La Canfora that stated at least two NFL teams had given consideration to possibly hiring Jones to fill their respective coaching vacancies.

The 51-year-old Jones, who joined the Roughriders ahead of the 2016 season, has guided the team to a 27-27 record over the past three seasons.

After winning just five games in his first season at the helm, the Roughriders posted back-to-back campaigns of at least 10 wins and qualified for the postseason the past two years.

Prior to joining the Roughriders, Jones coached the Edmonton Eskimos for two seasons, including a Grey Cup victory in 2015.