Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones tweeted Sunday night it will be a busy week ahead for the team, and teased a decision on Johnny Manziel is coming.

Back in the Hammer!!!....excited about 2018!!...this week is going to be the one that sets the stage for a Grey Cup run.....decisions on many things that will get us there....including Manziel...everyone is on board and team decision!!! — June Jones (@CoachJuneJones) January 29, 2018

"Back in the Hammer!!!...excited about 2018!!...this week is going to be the one that sets the stage for a Grey Cup run...decisions on many things that will get us there...including Manziel...everyone is on board and team decision!!!" Jones tweeted.

Earlier this off-season the Ticats said that everyone will have to be on board with the team's decision on Manziel, one way or the other. Manziel's self-imposed deadline to sign a deal with the Ticats is Wednesday.