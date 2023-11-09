PICTOU, N.S. — Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones beat American Delaney Strouse 8-5 on Thursday morning to remain unbeaten at the Grand Slam of Curling's Kioti National.

Jones, who won the circuit's season-opening HearingLife Tour Challenge last month in Niagara Falls, Ont., was tied at 3-0 with South Korea's Eun Ji Gim, a 4-1 winner over Italy's Stefania Constantini.

In other early results, Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni defeated American Tabitha Peterson 7-5 and Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa beat Vancouver's Clancy Grandy 8-6 in an extra end.

Three more draws were scheduled for later in the day at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

Play continues through Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2023.