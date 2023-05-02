The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love have agreed on a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million with $13.5 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

This comes in place of the fifth-year option, which Love was eligible for this off-season.

Love figures to take over under centre for the Packers this season after the team dealt Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets after months of speculation.

The Packers traded up for Love in the 2020 NFL Draft, selecting him No. 26 overall out of Utah State.

The 26-year-old has appeared in 10 games but only attempted 83 passes, completing 60.2 per cent of them with three touchdowns and three interceptions.