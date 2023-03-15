Free agent safety Jordan Poyer is expected to return to the Buffalo Bills on a two-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Bills and safety Jordan Poyer officially have reached agreement on a two-year deal, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

The Dallas, Or., native played in 12 games for the Bills in 2022, recording 63 combined tackles and four interceptions.

Originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 218th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Poyer was waived shortly after and signed by the Cleveland Browns. Poyer played three seasons with the Browns (2013-16) before signing with the Bills as a free agent.

A former Oregon State Beaver, Poyer has played six seasons with the Bills (2017-22), earning All-Pro honours in 2021 and Pro-Bowl honours the following season.

Poyer returns to the Bills while free agent linebacker Tremaine Edmunds departs to the Chicago Bears, agreeing to a four-year, $72 million deal with $50 million guaranteed.