Toronto Blue Jays righty Jordan Romano was named American League Reliever of the Month for July, the team announced Tuesday.

For the second time, Jordan Romano is @MLB's AL Reliever of the Month! pic.twitter.com/lZb5HTI1GC — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 2, 2022

Romano, 29, earned his second honour of the season after recording seven saves, posting an ERA of 0.84 and striking out 12 while holding opposing batters of an average of .114 through July.

The Markham, Ont., native has a record of 3-2 with a 2.33 ERA, 27 saves, 43 strikeouts in 38.2 innings of work. He recently came off his first-ever All-Star appearance in Los Angeles.