Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano, who exited the All-Star game on Tuesday with lower back tightness, will throw off the mound to test it out ahead of Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, reports MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

If he needs another day, that's fine with a fresh bullpen, but the #BlueJays don't sound too worried.

Romano, 30, was pulled after throwing just five pitches in the All-Star game in Seattle - it was his second All-Star team nod, and first time pitching in the game. He recorded just one out.

“He threw his last pitch in the bullpen before he went out there, he just felt a little tightness in his lower back, and we got to take every precaution to take care of these players,” AL manager Dusty Baker of Houston said. “We hope that it's nothing.”

The Blue Jays will give Romano a chance to test out the injury ahead of their return to action against Arizona, but Matheson indicated that "the [team doesn't] sound too worried" about the situation.

Additionally, the Blue Jays will open the second half of the season with an altered pitching rotation, Matheson notes.

Jose Berrios will start Friday's game, followed by AL All-Star Kevin Gausman on Saturday and lefty Yusei Kikuchi on Sunday. Chris Bassitt and Alek Manoah will round out the five-man rotation.

The Blue Jays still await the return of lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery. He completed the procedure successfully on June 18, 2022, and the typical recovery time is somewhere between 10-12 months.