Spieth's game on the rise Three-time major champion seems to be slowly climbing his way back to the upper echelons of golf, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

In the age of COVID protocols, Jordan Spieth’s two nines in the opening round of the RBC Heritage on Thursday provided a great golf example of social distancing. They were well separated in number and style.

For his first nine, he posted a score of two-over 37, pockmarked by an ugly triple-bogey. His back nine? A brilliant 29 that included a run of six straight birdies that put him in the clubhouse at 66 and within reach of the top of the leaderboard.

While the final score was attractive, it’s how he arrived there that once again had observers scratching their heads in amazement.

Spieth opened on the back side with two pars before getting into a mess of trouble brought on by a slightly off-line tee shot on Harbour Town’s notoriously narrow fairways.

“I hit a tree, and it went about 20 yards to the right across the car path out of bounds,” Spieth explained. “It wasn't really – it wasn't an out-of-bounds shot, it just got kind of a tough break.

“All of a sudden, I'm three over through three, and you start to see guys going two under through two, two under through three early. It's not a great feeling.”

But the three-time major champion flipped the switch on his next nine holes, riding a hot wedge game to make seven birdies in eight holes. The longest of his birdie putts was 12 feet and two were kick-ins from inside three feet.

Such is the life of Spieth these days as he continues to try and find a way back to the upper echelons of golf. It seems to be a case of two steps forward, one step back.

Last week, in the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, he birdied the first, second, fifth and sixth holes, but four-putted the third and bogeyed the fourth for an awkward but not unfamiliar stretch of holes.

Spieth has made a double or worse in each of his last four starts and prior to last week, broke 70 only five times in his last 35 rounds. His scoring average is just a shade over 71, 101st best on the PGA Tour this season. Three years ago he was tops in this category, with an average of 68.846.

But the 26-year-old seems to be slowly climbing out of the funk that has permeated his game since he won the Open Championship back in 2017. There are more good swings than bad, more silent moments than him scolding himself with out loud self-talk.

The driver that frustrated him last year is straighter, with only the odd tree-rattler still showing up. His putter, which also gave him fits in 2018 when he ended up 123rd on the Strokes Gained: Putting ranking, has returned. He was second in that stat a year ago and currently sits 22nd. He led the field in putting last week.

But the biggest change may be have come in between his ears. He is trying to stay even-keeled, to not let one hole derail an entire round as it has in the recent past.

He’s also trying to remember what it feels like to be in contention. He did that last week although slipped with a 71 on the final round and finished a respectable T10 , admitting it had been a long time since he woke up on a Sunday with an opportunity to win a golf tournament.

“So, if I work my way in over the next couple rounds on Sunday, I expect to feel a little more comfortable than I was last week,” Spieth stated. “So I'm giving myself grace, but that's not to say I'm not expecting to do better and better each week.”

With rounds like his first one at the RBC Heritage, it seems he can meet those expectations.