14m ago
The Canadian Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals acquired minor league infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians for cash considerations Wednesday and added him to their 40-man roster.
The Cardinals also reinstated pitchers Alex Reyes and Drew VerHagen from the injured list.
The 23-year-old Fermin hit .215 with six homers and 31 RBIs in 90 games for Triple-A Columbus. He originally signed with the Guardians as an international free agent in 2015 and has become a versatile defensive player, starting games at second base, third base and shortstop.
The Cardinals have 38 players on their 40-man roster.
