It appears the Toronto Maple Leafs won't be starting a goaltender on an amateur tryout Tuesday night in Tampa against the Lightning as goalie Joseph Woll is listed on the team's official roster.

As TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston noted earlier in the day, the Leafs had two unidentified goaltenders on the ice for their morning skate Tuesday, while Ilya Samsonov has not started back-to-back games all season.

Samsonov backstopped the Leafs to a 2-1 victory Monday night against the Florida Panthers, making 45 saves. Tuesday's game between the Leafs and Lightning is meaningless as each team is already locked in their current spot in the standings and will meet next week in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Johnston tweeted Monday the Leafs were not allowed to call up a goalie from the American Hockey League -- which likely would have been Joseph Woll -- as it was deemed the club was responsible for creating the "emergency" conditions needed to necessitate the roster exemption. They do not currently have the salary cap space to recall Woll on a traditional basis.

My understanding is that it was deemed the #leafs created the "emergency" conditions that would necessitate the use of the Roster Emergency Exemption, which is why they weren't permitted to bring in an AHL backup for tonight's game in Florida. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 10, 2023

University of Toronto goaltender Jett Alexander dressed Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens and played the final 1:10 as the Leafs went on to win 7-1.

Nick Chenard of the OHL's Owen Sound Attack dressed as Samsonov's backup Monday night.

The Maple Leafs will wrap up their regular season Thursday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.