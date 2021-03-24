1h ago
Woll makes 23 saves, Marlies blank Senators
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Joseph Woll made 23 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Toronto Marllies blanked the Belleville Senators 3-0 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.
Woll, in his second season as a pro, now has three career shutouts.
Jeremy McKenna, Joey Anderson and Scott Pooley scored for the Marlies (8-8-1).
Kevin Mandolese stopped 27-of-29 shots for the Senators (4-9-0).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2021.