Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe elected to go with backup goalie Joseph Woll for the third period of Tuesday's Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Joseph Woll leads Leafs out for third



Ilya Samsonov started the net between the pipes, stopping 21 of 27 shots from the Lightning.

The Maple Leafs trailed the Lightning 6-2 after 40 minutes, allowing four goals on the power play, including three in the second period.