Bills' Allen (elbow) listed as full participate in practice for first time since injury

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was listed as a full participant in practice on Monday for the first time since suffering an elbow injury in Week 9 against the New York Jets.

Monday injury report pic.twitter.com/AwrLyePUF8 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 28, 2022

Allen, 26, injured the elbow of his throwing arm in a loss to the Jets, similar to the UCL injury that hampered the seventh-overall pick in his 2018 rookie season.

Allen finished the game 18-of-34 for 205 yards and two interceptions. Allen entered the following week listed as questionable against the Minnesota Vikings.

The native of Firebaugh, Calif., played through injury against the Vikings at home, completing 29 of his 43 passing attempts for 330 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Allen went made two more starts under centre for the Bills amid his elbow injury, throwing for a combined 450 yards and three touchdowns, a rushing touchdown, and one interception in respective wins over the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions.