Anderson scores as Canadiens lead Lightning after first period of Game 4

Josh Anderson drove to the net and converted a saucer pass from Nick Suzuki as the Montreal Canadiens lead the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0 after the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The goal came on the Canadiens’ second shot of the opening period and gives them their first lead of the series.

The Lightning controlled much of the play before the home team found the back of the net.

Canadiens goaltender Carey Price was solid in the opening frame, turning away 12 shots to keep the Lightning off the board.

After Jake Evans and Brayden Point took coincidental minors, the Lightning went on the first power play of the game at 17:59 thanks to a slashing penalty to Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson.

Point came out of the box and got the best chance of the man advantage, ringing the puck off the post from the slot.