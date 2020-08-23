ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Josh Fleming pitched five innings of two-run ball to win his major league debut, and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Sunday.

Fleming (1-0) is the 11th different starter in 29 games this season for the injury-filled Rays pitching staff. The lefty went 12-7 between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham last year.

John Curtiss worked 1 2/3 perfect innings to get his first career save.

Toronto starter Trent Thornton left after a scoreless inning with right elbow inflammation.

The Rays took a 3-2 lead in the fifth on an RBI single from pinch hitter José Martínez, Austin Meadows’ sacrifice fly and a run-scoring single by Brandon Lowe off Ryan Borucki (1-1).

Teoscar Hernández and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered for Toronto.

ORIOLES 5, RED SOX 4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rio Ruiz drove in four runs, Thomas Eshelman provided exceptional relief for injured starter Wade LeBlanc, and the Orioles beat the Red Sox to earn a split of the four-game series.

Anthony Santander stretched his hitting streak to 18 games for the Orioles, who climbed back to .500 (14-14) with their second straight win following a six-game skid.

After Boston’s Kevin Pillar homered on the game’s second pitch, LeBlanc faced three more batters before leaving with left elbow stiffness. Eshelman (2-0) then came in and worked 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

Tanner Scott gave up a two-run homer to Jackie Bradley Jr. in the ninth before getting the final out for his first career save.

Boston's Zack Godley (0-3) allowed three runs in 2 2/3 innings.

TIGERS 7, INDIANS 4

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tarik Skubal and Daniel Norris combined to pitch six innings of one-run ball, leading Detroit to the victory.

Jorge Bonifacio hit a two-run homer and Niko Goodrum and Grayson Greiner connected for solo drives for the Tigers, who won for the second time in the three-game series after losing their previous 20 games to Cleveland.

César Hernández belted his 12th career leadoff homer for the Indians. Greg Allen hit a three-run drive in the ninth off closer Joe Jiménez before José Cisnero recorded the final two outs for his first save.

Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco (2-3) allowed four runs in a season-low 3 1/3 innings.

Norris (2-1) pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings for the win.

NATIONALS 9, MARLINS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aníbal Sánchez pitched seven effective innings for Washington, and Trea Turner drove in three runs.

Sánchez (1-3) allowed one run and five hits in his longest outing of the season. The veteran right-hander went 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in his first three starts this month.

Turner went 3 for 3 and scored two runs. Rookie Luis Garcia also had three hits and scored three times for the Nationals, who have alternated wins and losses over their last 10 games.

Corey Dickerson homered for Miami for the second straight day. Humberto Mejía (0-2) allowed four runs, two earned, and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.

