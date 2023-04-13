Josh Harris has reached an agreement in principle to acquire the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder for $6 billion, Sportico reports.

Harris, 58, is the managing partner of the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers and a general partner of Crystal Palace ownership.

Should the deal close, it would be the largest ever sale of a sports franchise with the current record held by the Rob Walton's purchase of the Denver Broncos in 2022 for $4.6 billion.

Both Harris, who is from nearby Chevy Chase, MD, and the Commanders declined to comment on the story.

Harris's group also includes Magic Johnson, who also an ownership stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles FC, and billionaire Mitchell Rales.

The sale would conclude Snyder's tumultuous ownership of the team that begin with his purchase of the club from the estate of Hamilton, Ont.-born billionaire Jack Kent Cooke in 1999. In recent years, Snyder's operation of the team has been under increased scrutiny due to allegations of both financial impropriety and a toxic workplace culture. Last year, the NFL commissioned Mary Jo White, the former Securities and Exchange Commission chair, to investigate the franchise with a report believed to be forthcoming in weeks or months.

On Wednesday, news broke that Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos had ended his interest in purchasing the team.