Ho-Sang, Seney both score two goals to lead Marlies to a home victory over Moose

TORONTO — Josh Ho-Sang and Brett Seney both scored twice to lead the Toronto Marlies to a 5-1 victory over the Manitoba Moose in the AHL opener for both teams Saturday.

Joey Anderson had the other goal for Toronto. Goalie Erik Kallgren stopped 34 shots.

Mikey Eyssimont had the lone goal for Manitoba. Mikhail Berdin made 21 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2021