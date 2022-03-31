Ho-Sang scores in overtime to earn Marlies 4-3 win over Canucks

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Josh Ho-Sang scored at 1:15 of overtime to earn the Toronto Marlies a 4-3 win over the Abbotsford Canucks in AHL action Wednesday night.

It was Toronto's second straight win over Abbotsford. On Monday night, the Marlies defeated the Canucks 5-3.

Richard Clune, Dmitry Ovchinnikov and Curtis Douglas had the other goals for Toronto (32-23-2-1)

Sheldon Dries, John Stevens and Sheldon Rempal scored for Abbotsford (30-21-5-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2022.