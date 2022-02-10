Josh Lewenberg TSN Raptors Reporter Follow| Archive

TORONTO – The Raptors sure have a type.Coming into this season, team president Masai Ujiri and general manager Bobby Webster had constructed a unique roster made up of long and interchangeable players, fully embracing the idea of position-less basketball, and on Thursday they doubled down on it.In advance of the NBA’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, Toronto acquired veteran forward Thaddeus Young from San Antonio. In exchange, the Spurs received the expiring contract of Goran Dragic, who they’re expected to buy out, and a lottery protected 2022 first-round pick. The Raptors also got the Pistons’ 2022 second-round pick and big man Drew Eubanks, who they’ve already waived.At 6-foot-8, Young won’t look out of place when he joins his new club over the weekend. Eleven of the 14 players on Toronto’s regular roster are listed between 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-9 in height, with guards Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr. and Malachi Flynn as the lone exceptions.A popular trade target in the past, the Raptors have always liked Young. The 15-year vet, who went from Chicago to San Antonio in the DeMar DeRozan sign-and-trade deal over the summer, had fallen out of the Spurs’ rotation this season, appearing in just 26 games – including four of the last 28 – and averaging 6.1 points per contest. But he’s just a year removed from putting up 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and a career-best 4.3 assists on 56 per cent shooting in 68 games with the Bulls.He checks off a few important boxes for the Raptors, who are known to value versatility on both ends of the floor. He can play both forward positions, as well as some small-ball centre. He can handle the ball and make plays offensively. He’s a tough defender, who can hold his own in the post and guard out on the perimeter. And at 33, he immediately becomes Toronto’s oldest player, giving a very young team some leadership off the bench and in the locker room as they go into the stretch run.“Thaddeus is a known commodity around the NBA,” Webster said of Young, who has played on six teams – Philadelphia, Minnesota, Brooklyn, Indiana, Chicago and San Antonio – in his 15 seasons. “For us, we’ve followed him for a while. We’ve made a few attempts to get him via trade in prior years.”“I think he’s a high-level professional, just being in this league for this long. He’s developed into a leader and I think you saw that the last few years. Obviously, we like that ability to switch, he's disruptive, has good hands and then on offence I think he's a smart player and he can pass a little, he kind of knows where to be. So, in that sense, we felt that off the court in the locker room, helping some of these guys grow, but then also on the court, [he’s] still a productive player.”It’s a natural fit, but the deal wasn’t considered a universal slam-dunk.Unlike last year at this time, when just about everybody on the roster was available at the right price, the Raptors had a narrow focus in terms of what they were willing to do, and what they weren’t. Inquiring teams were told that their starters –VanVleet, Trent, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes – were off limits. Coming into the deadline as the NBA’s hottest team, having won seven straight games and 16 of their last 22, they had committed to moving forward with their core group intact.Instead, they were determined to turn Dragic – who had been away from the team since taking a personal leave in late November – and a draft pick or two into some much-needed depth. Toronto ranks last in the NBA in bench scoring, and its starters are all among the league leaders in minutes played.If they were going to include a first-round pick, the sense was that they would need to add a player that fit both their short and long-term plans. So, some people around the league were surprised to see them part with a first in exchange for a 33-year-old pending unrestricted free agent, who wasn’t playing much and may have wound up hitting the post-deadline buyout market.On the other hand, Detroit’s second-round pick, which comes back in the deal, will fall in the low-30s. Assuming everything goes to plan for the Raptors and their first-rounder falls in the low-20s, then the difference will be negligible, especially in an underwhelming draft, and especially for a team with Toronto’s scouting prowess.“That’s the value play here,” Webster said. “You slide a little bit in the draft and you pick up a player that you think is gonna help you. Historically, it’s an area in the draft where we’ve operated in the past and, realistically, we don’t see a ton of incremental change between those picks.”Specifically, the Raptors didn’t plug any of the most glaring holes in their roster with this move. They still don’t employ a traditional centre, and they could still use some more shooting. Generally speaking, though, they did address their biggest need, adding depth to fortify a core group that this front office feels strongly about, while leaning into what it does best.Internally, the team views its lack of a traditional big man as more of a strength than a weakness. It allows them to play the way they want to play, utilizing their quickness, athleticism and versatility to switch and generate turnovers on defence, and attack in transition offensively.Are there centres out there that could fit that style of play, or centres that are worth adapting your style for? Absolutely, but those guys are few and far between. They checked in on a few of them. They asked San Antonio about former Raptor Jakob Poeltl, but the Spurs wouldn’t bite. Why would they? He’s on a great contract and is only 26. They kicked the tires on Indiana’s Myles Turner, but the price was steep, and the Pacers ultimately moved his frontcourt partner, Domantas Sabonis, instead.In the end, they weren’t interested in adding a big, plodding, back-to-the-basket centre just to say that they’ve got one. They tried that last year and saw how it turned out. They’ve managed just fine without a seven-footer in the lineup, and Young gives them another player that fits their system.“I think Thad will fit in well,” head coach Nick Nurse said ahead of Thursday night’s game in Houston. “I’ve gotta get him in here and take a look at him, but I think my favourite thing is he’s gonna be versatile on the defensive end so we won’t have to really change the things that we’re doing. Once he picks them up and has some time with us he should be able to execute all the things we want him to at that end.”Shooting was the more pressing need. Young is a capable in that respect; he hit 36 per cent of his 3.5 three-point attempts per contest with Chicago in 2019-20, but it’s never been a big part of his game. He’s a 33 per cent career three-point shooter and has hit just 24 per cent on a total of 50 attempts over the last couple seasons.It’s worth noting that none of the elite shooting or playmaking wings that were said to be on the market – guys like Houston’s Eric Gordon, Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes or Atlanta’s Bogdan Bogdanovic – ended up getting moved, which speaks to how valuable that skill set is in the league, and what it would have cost.The Raptors opted against taking on long-term salary in favour of flexibility, which has been this front office’s clear preference in the past. Like Dragic, Young is on an expiring contract, though they have his full Bird Rights meaning they can go over the cap to re-sign him this summer. They should also have the flexibility to retain Chris Boucher in free agency and use their full mid-level exception to continue building around this core.In shedding some salary, the trade gave them room under the luxury tax line, allowing them to waive Eubanks and keep their 15th roster spot open. With it, they can explore the buyout market, which should materialize over the coming weeks, or more likely, convert Justin Champagnie’s two-way deal to an NBA contract, making him playoff eligible.Meanwhile, Young is expected to make his Raptors debut when they host the Nuggets in Toronto on Saturday, and should be able to step right in as an important rotation piece off the bench for Nurse’s club.There’s always an adjustment period when you make a trade or shake up your roster in the middle of the season. Generally, the bigger the move, the greater the risk of disrupting team chemistry, one of the things Ujiri and Webster were trying to guard against this week. They won’t have to worry about that with Young.“We definitely put a priority on that,” Webster said. “That’s probably what you’re seeing with Thaddeus being able to come in and fit into the locker room, but also be a leader as opposed to bringing in a completely new personality or energy.”Deadline day rarely disappoints in the NBA, and this year’s certainly delivered on drama. Dating back to late last week, multiple teams made franchise-altering moves, none bigger than the deal that sent James Harden from Brooklyn to Philadelphia for a package that included disgruntled star Ben Simmons and a pair of first-round picks.When reports of Harden’s growing angst in Brooklyn and mutual interest with the Sixers surfaced a few weeks ago, it seemed far fetched, even for this crazy league. It was just a year ago that the superstar guard engineered his escape from Houston and forced his way to Brooklyn. But smoke became fire in a hurry.Now, Harden joins forces with MVP candidate Joel Embiid in Philadelphia, forming one of basketball’s most terrifying duos, while Simmons gets a fresh start in Brooklyn, where he should fit well with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, at least theoretically. It’s the type of blockbuster deal that could make two legitimate championship contenders better, which is a scary proposition for the rest of the Eastern Conference.Several of the other teams looking up at the sixth-place Raptors in the very tight East standings also made key additions. The streaking Celtics used some depth pieces and a first-rounder to get combo guard Derrick White from San Antonio. Charlotte picked up former Sixth Man winner Montrezl Harrell from the Wizards.Did the Raptors do enough to keep up? Regardless, this was always the type of the deal that they were going to be in the market for. It’s hard to pull off a blockbuster or make a major addition without making any of your five most valuable players available. The trade deadline fireworks were never going to come from them, and that’s OK.More than anything else, the way in which the Raptors approached Thursday’s deadline – the move they made, and most importantly, the moves they didn’t make – spoke to how they feel about the group they’ve already assembled. It was a vote of confidence in those guys and the way that they’ve developed; the way that they play.“[Young’s] at a point in his career where we think he really complements the core and doesn’t try to substitute what they’re doing,” said Webster. “I think that was part of the philosophy, maintaining and respecting what this group is doing and [figuring out] how we can add to it.”