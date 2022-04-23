Raptors get spark from Rookie of the Year Barnes in series-extending win Scottie Barnes’ return Sunday afternoon sparked the Raptors to a Game 4 win over the Sixers and helped them stave off elimination, at least for a couple more days. Josh Lewenberg has more.

'The best is yet to come': Armstrong on Barnes' return and winning Rookie of the Year

Josh Lewenberg TSN Raptors Reporter

TORONTO – It’s safe to assume that the mood at OVO Athletic Centre was on the sombre side, at least initially.

It was Friday morning, the eve of Game 4, and the Raptors were gathered at the team facility for their scheduled practice session, still coming to terms with that deflating overtime loss a couple nights earlier.

It was the type of game that could have swung the momentum of their first-round series with Philadelphia. Win, and they would have had a fighting chance, down only 2-1. Instead, they found themselves in a 3-0 hole, a deficit from which no team had ever recovered.

The Raptors haven’t had a lot to feel good about since the series opened in Philly last week. First, Scottie Barnes – the lone bright spot in an otherwise dreary Game 1 loss – went down with an ankle injury. Gary Trent Jr. was battling a viral illness that limited him in the first couple contests. Then, returning home from a pair of blowout road losses, they were on the verge of a season-saving Game 3 win Wednesday evening before Joel Embiid’s last-second shot brought them to the brink of elimination.

So, when Nick Nurse and the coaches wheeled a T.V. into the middle of the court, presumably to watch film before practice, they were in desperate need of some good news, something that could give them an emotional lift heading into Saturday’s must-win game.

That’s when they all found out. In a recorded message, former Raptors star Vince Carter addressed Barnes.

“I want to give you some quick Raptors history. Did you know there’s only been three Raptors players in franchise history to win this award,” he said, pointing at the NBA’s Rookie of the Year trophy. “Damon Stoudamire, me, and a [6-foot-9] rookie from West Palm Beach Florida, my fellow Florida boy, Scottie Barnes.”

“The guys were all over [Barnes] and we didn’t even hear the rest of [Carter’s] message, so that was pretty cool,” Nurse recalled. “I think it was a good moment to share as a team because being down 3-0, there weren’t a lot of great moments to think about. That was a good boost I think.”

It was made official on Saturday afternoon, as the man who drafted him nine months ago, Raptors president Masai Ujiri, presented the 20-year-old with the trophy in front of a roaring home crowd.

“I was just super happy,” Barnes said. “I just couldn’t wait to get in the building and for [the league] to announce the award.”

“It was a goal of mine all year to try to win it, but I didn’t [want] to overthink it or try to do [too] much. I just played my role, did what I had to do, and winning helps with it as well.”

Of course, the other piece of good, albeit surprising news, came a few minutes earlier. Barnes was going to give it a go and try to play.

For the first time all season, he came off the bench, checking in midway through the first quarter. He was understandably rusty in his 26 minutes, hitting one of his six shot attempts, missing all four of his threes and scoring just six points. He was also noticeably tentative on that sprained ankle.

At one point in the first half, he got tripped up on a screen set by Sixers backup centre Paul Reed and tweaked the ankle, though he walked it off and was able to stay in the game. He didn’t have his usual burst getting up and down the court, but he found ways to make an impact with his team-high 11 rebounds and ability to handle the ball and make plays, which became especially crucial after Fred VanVleet strained his hip and left the game in the second quarter.

Whether it was the brief moment of levity, a rare chance to escape the pressures of the playoffs in celebration of his great accomplishment, or having him and his uplifting energy back on the court, Barnes’ return sparked the Raptors and helped them stave off elimination, at least for a couple more days.

“He helps us in every way you could think of – offensively, [in the] locker room, screaming at everybody ‘let’s go’, his energy,” Trent said following the 110-102 win. “Whether he’s playing, whether he’s not playing, you can feel him, you know he’s there.”

There was some fear that Barnes’ series, and maybe his season, would be over when Embiid inadvertently stomped on his foot and put an end to his encouraging postseason debut in Philadelphia last weekend. He dodged a bullet as tests revealed only a minor sprain. After shedding his precautionary walking boot earlier in the week, getting limited work in at practice on Friday and feeling good after warm-ups on Saturday, he was cleared to play.

With the Raptors facing an uphill battle in this series, is bringing Barnes back worth the risk of potentially aggravating the injury? Some will argue against the decision, but the team is determined to get the rookie in as many playoff games as possible. Given what was at stake on Saturday and how competitive the game turned out to be, you can understand why they would want him to get these reps heading into a crucial off-season for his development.

While Toronto led for most of the afternoon and the entirety of the second half, the Sixers wouldn’t go away and hung around until the final few minutes.

After attempting just five shots and being held scoreless in the second half and overtime of Wednesday’s Game 4 loss, Pascal Siakam had vowed to be more aggressive. With VanVleet in the locker room getting treatment on his hip, and with Barnes limited, the star forward carried the Raptors’ offence. He tied a season-high with 15 free throw attempts and set a new career playoff-best with 34 points in 44 minutes. Meanwhile, veteran Thaddeus Young came off the bench and gave Toronto great all-around production in his 30 minutes, scoring 13 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists.

For the first time all series, the Raptors – or the officials, or a combination of the two – had Embiid looking frustrated. With his injured right thumb taped up and clearly causing him discomfort, the Sixers’ superstar centre and MVP candidate shot 7-for-16, was given a technical foul for shoving Siakam, and spent most of the second half barking at the referees.

Suddenly, as the series shifts back to Philly for Monday’s Game 5, the Raptors have hope again. Going in, the goal – win or lose – was to make this a competitive series and get their young players, Barnes in particular, some valuable playoff experience. Both of those things seemed like a lost cause just a few short days ago. While the odds of them making history and winning four straight to advance remain low, they can still do what they set out to accomplish.

VanVleet’s status is up in the air; he went for further imaging following Saturday’s game. However, Barnes' ankle will continue to grow stronger by the day, and now, the Raptors’ Rookie of the Year gets at least one more game under his belt.

Barnes and Cleveland’s Evan Mobley led an impressive class of freshman and went toe-to-toe all season in a very tight race for the award. For most of the campaign, Mobley was considered the favourite, thanks to his hot start and impact for the resurgent Cavaliers. But as Mobley got hurt and the Cavs began to fade late in the year, Barnes’ star continued to rise and get brighter. With his late push, he overtook Mobley in the closest vote since the current format for Rookie of the Year was launched in 2002.

Barnes has something in common with the other two Raptors players to win Rookie of the Year, Carter and Stoudamire – none of them were especially well received by the fan base when they were drafted. When Toronto made Stoudamire the first draft pick in franchise history, selecting him seventh-overall in 1995, fans booed because they wanted Ed O’Bannon, who wound up playing only two seasons in the NBA. In 1998, many fans preferred Antawn Jamison, Carter’s former UNC teammate, who the Raptors actually selected fourth overall before flipping him to Golden State for the player that would become known as Vinsanity. Of the two, Jamison was the better college player and he went on to have a good, long NBA career, but Carter turned into a likely hall of famer.

Ujiri and general manager Bobby Webster turned heads and raised eyebrows when they passed up on the presumed fourth pick, Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, to take Barnes. It wasn’t completely out of left field. Barnes was shooting up draft boards and likely would have been a top-five pick regardless, but there were questions. For all of his defensive upside, how quickly would his shot develop and could he score at the NBA level? If Suggs wasn’t the obvious pick, he sure seemed like the safer choice.

The Raptors saw something in Barnes, though. They loved his versatility and believed he was capable of playing and guarding all five positions. With his work ethic and big personality, and after coming off the bench as a freshman at Florida State last year, they thought he was just starting to scratch the surface.

They found themselves in the rare position to add a franchise-altering talent via the draft thanks to what Ujiri has referred to as the “Tampa tank” and a little bit of lottery luck, and they hit the jackpot. Barnes is one of the most unique rookies in recent memory, and he’s had one of the most unique rookie seasons. He played more minutes than any first-year player since Ben Simmons in 2017-18. He started games at point guard, centre and every position in between. He was entrusted with secondary ball handling and playmaking duties, defended some of the league’s best players, and played an integral role for a 48-win team.

“He’s a special basketball player,” said Young, the 15-year vet. “Some of the things he’s able to do at his size and his ability is going to keep him in this league for a long, long time.”

“The stuff he brings to the game, the intangibles that he has, the ability that he has, he’s a very special player. He’s well deserving of that trophy.”

And they still think he’s just scratching the surface. Odds are they won’t make it out of this series, but even if they lose the battle, they’ve already won the war. The future is very bright for Barnes and this Raptors team.

“We are incredibly proud of Scottie,” Ujiri said in a team press release on Saturday. “What you see on the court is exactly who Scottie is: enthusiastic, joyful, athletic, skilled, and a winner. We, and our fans, loved seeing his development through this season and we can’t wait to see what the future brings.”