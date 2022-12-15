Raptors trying to stay positive amid losing streak The Raptors haven’t given themselves much to get excited about recently. Their shots aren’t falling, the defensive effort continues to come and go, and the losses are starting to pile up. After coughing up a double-digit lead to an improved but fatigued Sacramento Kings team at home Wednesday night, Toronto has now dropped three straight games and six of its past eight, and it’s hard to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

Josh Lewenberg TSN Raptors Reporter Follow| Archive

Their shots aren’t falling, the defensive effort continues to come and go, and the losses are starting to pile up. After coughing up a double-digit lead to an improved but fatigued Sacramento Kings team at home Wednesday night, Toronto has now dropped three straight games and six of its past eight, and it’s hard to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

The upcoming schedule is daunting, and the injury bug hasn’t relented – O.G. Anunoby is out for at least another week, while Precious Achiuwa and Otto Porter Jr. aren’t expected back until next month at the earliest.

“We’ve certainly looked like we’ve lost some confidence in shooting and it’s impacting a lot of what we’re doing [on the court],” said Nick Nurse, whose team ranks dead last in the NBA in three-point accuracy since the start of November. “My message is we can’t let it impact our identity, doing the things that our philosophy demands, and we are letting [that happen].”

“We’re not guarding the ball well enough, we’re not blocking out well enough, we’re not executing schemes well enough. What’s the reason? There are a lot of things and part of it is the offence, just the ball [not] going in is affecting a lot. We gotta get that out of the front of their minds and rearrange it a little bit.”

Still, as bleak as things may seem from the outside looking in, you don’t get the sense that it’s affected their process. You don’t see it on their faces or in their body language, and you can’t feel it in the locker room or on the practice court.

Outside of a brief players-only meeting following losses in New Orleans and Brooklyn earlier this month, it’s been business as usual. Guys are getting their work in and watching film after games, and nobody appears to be panicking or getting down on themselves.

There’s a fine line between taking the losses seriously and working to correct the issues responsible for them in a timely manner while also remaining upbeat. To their credit, the Raptors seem to be walking it.

“Me being here and being sad and having a mood is not going to change the fact that we lost yesterday,” said Pascal Siakam, who had a rare off night, scoring 19 points on 7-of-19 shooting in Wednesday’s 124-123 loss to the Kings.

“Like, we lost. It’s over. There’s nothing I can do about that. But what I can do is come in here first thing in the morning, work, watch film, and go out there tomorrow and do it better, or at least try to do it better. And that’s how we’re going to change the outcome, by being positive and everyone staying together. It doesn’t help us to be [negative] because that doesn’t change anything.”

At the end of the day, they’re all “hoopers,” as Siakam put it recently. Even when they’re losing games, they can’t lose their swagger or their joy and love for the game. Nobody knows that better than the All-NBA forward, who’s learned how to manage personal and professional adversity over the years.

How do you get through it?

“Winning is the cure for everything,” Siakam said. “Winning just makes everybody smile and everybody be happy. That’s natural and it’s the easiest thing to do. I think the harder thing is just trying to have a positive outlook on things when they’re not going right.”

That’s where the leadership of Nurse and his coaching staff, as well as guys like Siakam and Fred VanVleet comes into play. This isn’t their first rodeo. They’ve been through rough patches before and know what it takes to come out of them. They’ve also seen what happens when you allow some of those lingering concerns to fester into something bigger.

For the third straight season, the Raptors have a record of 13-15 through 28 games. In 2020-21, what Masai Ujiri would later refer to as the “Tampa Tank” campaign, many of those early-season red flags turned out to be a harbinger of things to come. The losses continued to mount, as did the injuries and illnesses, until the organization eventually decided to steer into skid and play for lottery balls.

A year ago, they were still learning, growing and trying to find themselves as a team. It wasn’t until late January when it all seemed to click and they went on their run, finishing the season strong and winning 25 of their final 36 games.

What shape will this season take? You can reasonably see this team going in either direction. There are some very real warning signs in the way they’ve played early in the campaign. They’re never going to be a great shooting team, as currently constructed, and while their defensive upside remains high, their inconsistency on that end has been alarming. Would they consider pulling the plug if they can’t right the ship before the Feb. 9 trade deadline?

Conversely, who would’ve imagined the 2021-22 team becoming one of the league’s great second-half success stories heading into last year’s holiday break? The night is always darkest before the dawn, and as dark as things seem, maybe this club is a win or two away from getting its groove back.

The Eastern Conference hasn’t run away from them – they’re only 4.5 games out of third place – and there’s still lots of basketball left to be played. If there’s a cause for encouragement it’s in the way they’ve approached their recent slide.

“It’s not getting any easier because the schedule only gets harder and harder as we go,” said 16-year vet Thaddeus Young. “There’s a chance that we could not win a game until the beginning of the new year if we don’t come out and play the way we need to play. So, the biggest thing is just making sure that we keep being resilient and fight through adversity but do it together. That’s the only thing that’s going to get us through these tough stretches – fighting and battling together and making sure that we all care for one another and we’re willing each other through the good and bad.”