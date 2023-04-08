TORONTO – As their regular season nears its merciful conclusion, there’s a sizeable disconnect between what we’re hearing and what we’re seeing from the Toronto Raptors.

To a man, every player, coach, executive and staff member in the organization will tell you that they still believe in this group. Publicly and privately, they’ll express confidence that in spite of the inconsistent play or uninspiring record, this is a team that’s capable of getting it together when it needs to.

“We feel that if we get in a playoff series we are not afraid of anybody, and I think that we are [going to be] a hard out,” head coach Nick Nurse said a couple weeks ago, though he’s certainly not alone in sharing that sentiment.

However, actions speak louder than words and if that collective belief remains intact, they have a strange way of showing it.

More and more, it feels like the head coach has one foot out the door. The front office recently opted against converting the two-way contract of Jeff Dowtin Jr., a perplexing decision that leaves the 25-year-old guard – who was never going to move the needle in a significant way but had been playing meaningful minutes at a position of need – ineligible for the postseason.

As for the players, after another lacklustre effort and embarrassing loss on Friday night, it’s fair to wonder whether they’ve simply given up hope. And if that were the case, given how these past six months have unfolded, who could blame them? Every season takes its toll, but some feel longer and more emotionally draining than others. These 81 games have been especially taxing.

There wasn’t much at stake going into the penultimate contest of the campaign, or so they thought. With one more loss or Atlanta win, the Raptors would be locked into ninth place. They had already fallen short of their initial goal of finishing sixth or higher, avoiding the play-in tournament and making the playoffs outright. Now, with the Hawks hosting a 76ers club locked into third and resting its starters, the coveted eighth seed also seemed out of reach.

And so Toronto looked like a team that had nothing to play for, tangible or otherwise. In most cases, this would have been a strong contender for worst outing of the year. For the 2022-23 Raptors, it might not even make the top five.

It took the opposing Boston Celtics less than five minutes to open up a double-figure lead. By the start of the second quarter, they led by 20 points. Apart from a brief stretch in the third quarter, where they cut a deficit that was once as large as 36 points in half, the Raptors showed little fight on the way to a 121-102 defeat.

For the second time in three days, Boston – a team that actually had nothing to play for, having already clinched the East’s second seed – sat out one of its all-stars (Jayson Tatum on Wednesday and Jaylen Brown on Friday) as well as reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, and once again, it made no difference. The Celtics didn’t miss their first two-point shot until early in the third quarter – they were 15-for-15 from inside of the arc in the opening half, becoming the first team in a quarter century to accomplish that feat.

Toronto’s defence was poor, but the offence might have been even worse. In the two-game series, the team hit just 23 per cent of its three-point attempts.

“We didn’t look great energy-wise after a while, so that’s always a big factor,” Nurse said following the second of two losses in Boston. “But listen, I just told the guys, we gotta learn what we can from that. It’s not really gonna matter all that much in the standings.”

The irony? As Nurse wrapped up his post-game presser, Philadelphia’s B squad was putting the finishing touches on an upset overtime win over the full strength Hawks in Atlanta. If the Raptors could have stolen even one game from Boston, eighth place would still be in play.

Instead of having a couple of chances to make it out of the play-in and into the playoffs – the second of which would’ve come at home, where they’re 26-14 – the Raps will need to survive two must-win contests, including one on the road, where they’re 14-27. They’ll host 10th-place Chicago at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, with the winner going on to visit the loser of the Heat-Hawks game on Friday.

The common thread that connects all four Eastern Conference play-in teams is that none of them expected to be anywhere near the play-in. Miami acquired Kyle Lowry from Toronto in the summer of 2021 with the intention of competing for championships. The Hawks mortgaged their future in the hopes of optimizing the present when they paired Dejounte Murray with Trae Young this past offseason. Before injuries hit, the Bulls were the best team in the East through the first half of last season and thought they could get back to that level.

For what it’s worth, they’re all saying the same thing as Toronto: that with good health, the right matchups and a break or two along the way, they could squeeze into the playoffs, make some noise from there, and salvage their disappointing seasons. But it’s one thing to say it and another to believe it, to truly believe it.

History is not on their side, and neither is logical sense. For the two teams fortunate enough to make it out of the play-in, the prize at the end of the rainbow will be a first-round date with the Milwaukee Bucks or the Celtics – the two-best teams in the league – and it’ll likely be very short.

Since the tournament was introduced in 2020, no team that’s made it into the playoffs via the play-in has extended a first-round series beyond six games. That’s not hard to believe, considering how rare upsets of that magnitude are in the NBA. Only five eighth-place teams have ever knocked off a No. 1 seed; it hasn’t been done since 2012. That’s what the Raptors would have to do, provided they can even make it out of the play-in to face Milwaukee. There’s little reason to think that they’re on the cusp of making history.

Building and maintaining winning habits is something that good teams do, regardless of what’s at stake or who’s in the lineup. The Raptors aren’t good enough to flip the switch. That they couldn’t muster up the “energy”, as Nurse put it, to hang with the depleted Celtics a few days before playing must-win games doesn’t inspire much confidence and could leave a sour taste in their mouths heading into the play-in.

“I don’t really see another path forward other than everybody staying together,” Fred VanVleet said after Friday’s loss. “We’ve got a shot, and I don’t give a damn what you believe or how you feel about what the situation is. If you’re in that locker room and you put a uniform on, you’ve gotta stay together and be a part of the team. It’s easy to show character when things are going well, but you’ve gotta stand up when the thing is not going well. So, we’ve gotta come together and lock arms and go out there and give it our best shot. There’s no other way to do it.”

This notion that they’ll be a tough out is one that’s based entirely on what they’re theoretically capable of, or what they’ve done in the past, more so than who they are now. At a certain point, it doesn’t matter what a team has done or might be able to do if everything breaks the right way. After 81 games, you are who your record says you are, and at 40-41 going into Sunday’s season finale against the Bucks, the Raptors are a painfully average club.

So, play-in for what? If the organization is merely hoping to get Scottie Barnes additional postseason experience and, callous as it sounds, cash in on a few extra home games of revenue, that’s attainable. The Bulls haven’t proven themselves to be any better than a play-in calibre team either, and the same goes for Miami and Atlanta. It could make for some closely contested – albeit aesthetically displeasing – games this week. That the Raptors’ fate could be determined by DeMar DeRozan, then maybe Lowry, adds another level of intrigue.

Beyond that, though, it’s hard to expect much from this team. They might be starting to come to terms with that reality.