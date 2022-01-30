Report: Raiders finalizing deal with McDaniels to become head coach

It looks like the Las Vegas Raiders have their man.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders are expected to hire New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their next head coach.

Raiders are expected to hire former Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels as their head coach, per sources. Two sides still are finalizing the contract, but McDaniels is their man. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2022

Schefter adds the two sides are still finalizing McDaniels' contract.

