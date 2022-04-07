The Winnipeg Jets saw their dwindling playoff chances fall once again Wednesday night with a 3-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, who entered the game with six losses in their past seven games.

The Jets opened the game outshooting the Red Wings 13-5, but were outshot in both the second and third periods en route to losing their third straight game.

"Obviously we can't afford to lose games right now, and that's a game we shouldn't lose," Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey said post-game. "Just with their schedule and our desperation, they're playing on a back-to-back.

"It's frustrating. I think every guy knows that in the room. So, that's the emotion."

The Red Wings opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal from San Gagner in the first period and, after the Jets tied the game in the second, Michael Rasmussen scored the game-winner midway through the final frame.

"I think they get a couple of lucky breaks coming the other way," Jets forward Kyle Connor said. "No matter what it is - we had good zone time, a lot chances - it's still frustrating. We need to come out with a win. That's the bottom line. We need two points at this time of the year. It's tough."

Following Wednesday's game, the Jets now sit seven points back of the Dallas Stars for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference with two more games played. The Vancouver Canucks also moved level with the Jets with their 5-1 win over Vegas on Wednesday.

With 10 games remaining in their season, the Jets will begin their final stretch against the Western-Conference leading Colorado Avalanche on Friday before playing three straight games against teams currently outside the playoff picture.