OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators gave up three unanswered third-period goals, but redeemed themselves winning in overtime as Josh Norris scored his second of the night on the power play for a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken Thursday.

Thursday’s game was the first ever meeting between the Senators and Kraken. Ottawa will visit Seattle April 18.

Brady Tkachuk and Parker Kelly also scored for the Senators (21-31-5) as Ottawa played the first of a five-game homestand. Ottawa was coming off a rough road trip where they went 1-4-0. Anton Forsberg made 30 saves.

Jared McCann, Ryan Donato and Mason Appleton scored for the Kraken. Chris Driedger, originally drafted by Ottawa, stopped 23 shots.

The Kraken (17-37-6) are in the midst of a five-game road trip and have now lost their first four. They close out the trip Saturday in Montreal.

Trailing 3-0 to start the third, the Kraken roared back to tie the game. Seattle scored twice in a span of 36 seconds and completed the comeback at the 13-minute mark.

McCann opened the scoring as he was able to beat Forsberg from a sharp angle and moments later Donato tipped in Jamie Oleksiak’s point shot to make it a one-goal game with 10:10 remaining in regulation.

Appleton tied the game at 13:01 on a wrist shot that slipped past Forsberg.

Leading 1-0, the Senators were able to extend their lead after 40 minutes.

Tkachuk made it 2-0 as he scored his 20th of the season early in the period as he was able to knock a puck down in the slot and score off his backhand.

Kelly made it 3-0 at the seven-minute mark as he took advantage of a Kraken giveaway and broke in alone to beat Driedger with a wrist shot.

The Kraken had a goal called back as they were offside. Fifteen seconds later, the Senators opened the scoring as Tkachuk made a cross-ice pass to Norris on the doorstep for his team-leading 21st goal.

Thursday’s game was Norris’ 100th career goal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2022.