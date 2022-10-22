Sens find offence at home but lose Norris to concerning shoulder injury

Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris left in the third period of Saturday's 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes with a left shoulder injury.

Following the game, head coach D.J. Smith did not provide a further update on the 23-year-old, saying he will talk to the trainers to get a better assessment of the injury.

Norris missed 15 game last season due to a left shoulder injury he sustained on Jan. 27 against the Carolina Hurricanes. He previously had surgery on his left shoulder following the 2019 World Junior Championships.

Including a goal in Saturday's contest, Norris has one goal and one assist in five games played this season.

In 129 career games, Norris has scored 52 goals and added 39 assists. He scored a career-high 35 goals in 66 games last season.