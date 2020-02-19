2h ago
Norris scores in OT to lift AHL Senators to win over Americans
Josh Norris scored the winner in overtime after tying the game in the third period, and the Belleville Senators edged the Rochester Americans 3-2 on Wednesday in the American Hockey League.
The Canadian Press
Norris tied the game 15:11 into the third period on his 29th goal of the season. His 30th came 1:12 into the extra frame.
Vitaly Abramov also scored for Belleville (33-15-5), which trailed 2-0 after the first two periods.
Jean-Sebastien Dea and Jacob Bryson scored for the Americans (29-17-7).
Senators goaltender Joey Daccord stopped 27 shots. Rochester's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 15 saves.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2020.