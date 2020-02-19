Norris scores in OT to lift AHL Senators to win over Americans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Josh Norris scored the winner in overtime after tying the game in the third period, and the Belleville Senators edged the Rochester Americans 3-2 on Wednesday in the American Hockey League.

Norris tied the game 15:11 into the third period on his 29th goal of the season. His 30th came 1:12 into the extra frame.

Vitaly Abramov also scored for Belleville (33-15-5), which trailed 2-0 after the first two periods.

Jean-Sebastien Dea and Jacob Bryson scored for the Americans (29-17-7).

Senators goaltender Joey Daccord stopped 27 shots. Rochester's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 15 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2020.