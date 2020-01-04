BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Josh Norris had a pair of goals as the Belleville Senators beat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 5-3 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves for the Senators (20-12-3), who also got goals from Michael Carcone, Alex Formenton and Morgan Klimchuk.

Pascal Laberge, Maksim Sushko and Connor Bunnaman found the back of the net for the Phantoms (12-18-5).

Alex Lyon stopped 32-of-36 shots for Lehigh Valley.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2020.