Toronto FC will be without forward Jozy Altidore on Sunday when they take on the Montreal Impact in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Altidore did not travel with the team to Montreal as he deals with "flu-like symptoms," according to multiple reports.

Jozy Altidore did not make the trip to Montreal as he was experiencing flu-like symptoms. It is not COVID related, I’m told — Michael Singh (@MichaelSingh94) November 21, 2021

Alejandro Pozuelo gets the start, while Yeferson Soteldo is on the bench.

Altidore scored four goals in 16 games for TFC this season.