Altidore, Morrow out for TFC on Saturday

Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore will miss Saturday’s game against the New England Revolution due to a mild quad strain.

Justin Morrow will also miss TFC’s game at Gillette Stadium with a quad strain.

Toronto FC enters the game level on points with Montreal Impact for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Impact have the first tiebreaker with an extra win, Toronto FC has two games in hand entering play on Saturday.

The Revolution are currently in sixth place, one point ahead of the pair of Canadian teams.

Altidore has appeared in 17 MLS games this season with Toronto FC and is the team’s leading scorer with 10 goals, he has also contributed five assists.