Toronto FC star forward Jozy Altidore missed Friday's 1-0 win over the Montreal Impact due to personal reasons.

Bradley on Jozy Altidore missing the game tonight: "Every single person on our team & our club supports Jozy in every part of the decision he made tonight. At some point maybe he will elaborate further. It is not for me to talk about but he is such an important part of our team." — Kristian Jack (@KristianJack) August 29, 2020

TFC captain Michael Bradley said after the game that the team fully supports Altidore's decision to sit out.

"Every single person on our team and our club supports Jozy in every part of the decision he made tonight. At some point maybe he will elaborate further. It is not for me to talk about but he is such an important part of our team," said Bradley.

Over the last few days, numerous athletes and teams in the NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB and MLS have boycotted games to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the United States.