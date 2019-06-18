Juan Mata is staying at Old Trafford.

The BBC's Simon Stone reports the 31-year-old Spain midfielder has agreed to a new deal with Manchester United.

The term of the new contract is unknown, but it is believed to be in excess of one year.

A native of Burgos, Mata joined United in a £37.1 million transfer in 2014. Since his arrival, Mata has made 218 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 45 times.

With United, Mata has won a League Cup, an FA Cup - in which Mata scored in the Final at Wembley - and the 2017 Europa League title.

Internationally, the midfielder has been capped 40 times.

Mata represents the second new contract of the summer for the Red Devils, who signed Wales winger Daniel James from Swansea last week.