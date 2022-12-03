Toronto Raptors forward Juancho Hernanhomez suffered a sprained ankle Saturday night against the Orlando Magic in the first half and did not return.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg tweets he will go through further testing either Saturday night or Sunday.

Hernangomez played 4:39 before departing, scoring one point.

In 15 games so far this season with the Raptors, the 28-year-old is averaging 4.7 points and 4.3 rebounds.

Following their bounce-back win over Orlando, the Raptors will be back in action Monday at home against the Boston Celtics.