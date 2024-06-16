Jude Bellingham scored the opener for England at the 13th minute, and they lead Serbia 1-0 at half time in their Group C battle at UEFA Euro 2024.

Nemanja Gudelj was shown the only yellow card of the half after an aggressive challenge on Bellingham in the 39th minute.

Shots favoured England three to two, and England led the possession battle 56 per cent to 44 per cent.

Serbia took their first dangerous try in the 20th minute, when Aleksandar Mitrovic collected a turnover near the penalty zone and fired just wide of the English net.

The underdogs played with a bit of pace in the late stages of the first half, after possession was roughly 70-30 in favour of England through the first 30 minutes. They were unable to test Jordan Pickford in a meaningful way, however.

Bukayo Saka broke the relative calm of the start of the clash in the 13th minute, when his cross found the head of Bellingham, who made no mistake in smashing the ball home for the match's opening goal.

Heavy favourites England took time to collect their feet, as neither team mounted any attack of note in the opening 10 minutes of the match.

Filip Kostic departed from the match at the 43rd minute due to injury, and was replaced by Filip Mladenovic for the Serbian side.

Slovenia and Denmark played to a 1-1 draw in the opening Group C clash earlier on Sunday.

