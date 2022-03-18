1h ago
Smith-Schuster joins Chiefs on one-year deal
JuJu Smith-Schuster is going to Kansas City. The wide receiver announced on Friday he was joining Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
TSN.ca Staff
JuJu Smith-Schuster is going to Kansas City.
The wide receiver announced on Friday he was joining Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
#ChiefsKingdom Let’s Go!— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 18, 2022
The deal is one-year, $10.75M for Smith-Schuster, according to Ian Rapoport.
The 25-year-old played in just five games last season, catching 15 passes for 129 yards and six first downs.
In 63 career games, Smith-Schuster has 323 receptions 26 touchdowns and 3855 yards.