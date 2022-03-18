JuJu Smith-Schuster is going to Kansas City.

The wide receiver announced on Friday he was joining Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The deal is one-year, $10.75M for Smith-Schuster, according to Ian Rapoport.

The 25-year-old played in just five games last season, catching 15 passes for 129 yards and six first downs.

In 63 career games, Smith-Schuster has 323 receptions 26 touchdowns and 3855 yards.