30m ago
Stampeders release Good-Jones to pursue NFL opportunity
Julian Good-Jones has been released to pursue an NFL opportunity, the Calgary Stampeders announced Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
Julian Good-Jones has been released to pursue an NFL opportunity, the Calgary Stampeders announced Monday.
The American offensive lineman had agreed to a contract extension with the Stampeders earlier this month.
Good-Jones, 25, joined the Stampeders in 2021 and played 22 regular-season games and two playoff contests over the past two seasons.