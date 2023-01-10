The Toronto Blue Jays have designated right-hander Julian Merryweather for assignment, it was announced Tuesday.

To make room on our 40-man roster, RHP Julian Merryweather has been designated for assignment. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 10, 2023

The move makes room on the 40-man roster for first baseman Brandon Belt, who was officially signed to one-year deal this week.

Merryweather was acquired from Cleveland in 2018 as the player to be named later in the Josh Donaldson trade. He first appeared with the Jays in 2020 and spent parts of the next three seasons in the team's bullpen.

The 31-year-old pitched in 26 games last season and posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.42 ERA in 26.2 innings. The highlight of his tenure came on Opening Weekend in April of 2021 when he recorded five strikeouts and two saves in two appearances against the New York Yankees.

Merryweather's tenure in Toronto was largely marred by injury as he threw a total of 52.2 big league innings in four years with the organization.

A native of Berkely, Calif., Merryweather was originally drafted by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft.